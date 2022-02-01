Camelot Unchained’s upgraded Golden Plains shows off ‘the intended scale of gameplay’

It’s a new year of development for Camelot Unchained, and the team at City State Entertainment is buckling down to get a “proper gameloop” going for its backers.

Some of the current projects that the team is working on include getting the archery system right, adding swappable weapon sets, and fixing a pesky issue in which players could drown by standing in ankle-deep water.

The team said that, among other things, the January update added the new and improved Golden Plains biome. This was done to craft a zone that is “more like a living space that comes closer to matching the intended scale of CU gameplay.”

“This is a first pass map that intends to accomplish a lot related to everything from environment pipelines, to aesthetics, to gameplay support,” said Mark Jacobs. “Importantly, it also acts as a staging area for an upgrade to the Golden Plains tileset, including more savvy foliage spawning and improved grass assets.”

MMORPG veterans will know that Camelot Unchained, which was originally Kickstarted in 2013, has taken flak over the years thanks to delays, the founding of a second studio, the announcement of a second game using CU’s custom-built engine, and delayed refunds. The game entered its “beta one” phase back in 2018, with tests capable of putting 3000 humans and bots on the battlefield simultaneously. As of 2021, the studio says it is still paying refunds and is still working on both games, though it did not follow through on interviews with press.
