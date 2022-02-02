Old School RuneScape updates Wilderness Slayer and adds a new demi-boss to Revenant Caves

This week is bringing some new goodies to Old School RuneScape players with a new update, and the headlining feature is a new demi-boss added to the Revenant Caves known as the Revenant Maledictus that’s pictured above. I don’t know about you, but I don’t think this is very threatening-looking. It looks like something that would enjoy being petted, fed fresh carrots, and groomed until it’s transformed into a fluffy cow.

Be that as it may, seeing this new foe depends on how many Revenant monsters are killed cumulatively while in the Revenant Caves, along with a failsafe feature that guarantees Maledictus will spawn if it has not appeared for a decent length of time. Those who win their fight against this new beast will get three rolls from the Revenant Dragon’s loot table.

In addition to a new cow beast battle, the week’s update brings new task-only creatures to the Wilderness Slayer Cave and reduces the number of enemies that need to be killed for specific Slayer tasks. Slayers can also now expect more Bloodveld spawns in the Wilderness God Wars Dungeon and more Bear spawns to the north of the Ferox Enclave. Other features including League III rankings, further relic tweaks, and other miscellaneous updates are detailed in the patch notes.