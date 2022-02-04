Lost Ark cranks up pre-launch excitement with videos on voice acting and classes

We are now a week away — less, for those who purchased founder’s packs — of the launch of Lost Ark, and excitement is running high for this long-awaited MMO. As the hype train roars around the bend, Amazon posted a video showcasing the acting talent that was hired for the title:

There have also been class highlight videos put up for the Warrior and Martial Artist:

Then there’s the Man At Arms serious about forging a sword for the game — in real life:

The schedule for Lost Ark’s rollout is as follows: The pre-launch download starts February 7th, followed by the head start on the 8th and the official launch next Friday on the 11th.