RuneScape will bring some new Abyssal Slayer creatures and rewards on February 28

The next update to RuneScape is about to get really eldritch, really fast. Abyssal Slayer creatures are heading their way to Senntisten this coming Tuesday, February 28th, and it’ll be up to players to face the fresh horrors and cut them down for loot. Naturally.

Specifically, three different types of Abyssals are making their way into the area, requiring Slayer levels of 95, 105, and 115 respectively. The post offers a peek into the look and tactics of each of these three new enemy types as well as a look at various rewards players can chase. The post further reminds players of Slayer boosting events that are still ongoing until the 28th, so if you’ve got some Slayer levels to earn, your time is slowly running short.

