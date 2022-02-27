EverQuest II is now taking new applicants for its raid council until March 16

If you happen to be a raid-loving player of EverQuest II and want an opportunity to have your thoughts and feedback heard directly from the devs, then you perhaps will be interested in submitting an application to the game’s raid council, which is now opening up to new applicants between now and Wednesday, March 16th.

For those unfamiliar, the raid council is described as “a controlled space in both forums and Discord where raiders from all playstyles can discuss current state of raiding as well as bring up concerns found while enjoying (or not enjoying) the content.” Council members can help make decisions on how to handle raid-related matters, as well as discuss beta tests for expansions and large-scale updates. Those who are in the raid council are required to agree to an NDA.

For those eager to put in their application, the forum post provides all of the instructions and questions interested players will need to answer in their application.

source: official forums , thanks to Wilhelm for the tip!