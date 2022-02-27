The MOP Up: Apex Legends Mobile is almost here

The first phase of Apex Legends Mobile’s release is almost here, with the Android and iOS title becoming available for Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia starting next week. The rest of the world? You’re going to have to wait, man.

Aliens: Firetime Elite ironed out a few bugs in its latest patch as well as the following: “Players with modified game files will be able to play multiplayer again with private matches, outside of public matchmaking.”

Conan Exiles’ latest PC patch fixes some crashes and stuck character transfers.

In the mood for a short Overwatch story? Read “Code of Violence” for free! And speaking of lore pieces, Path of Exiles has a new tale up as well.

Royal Crown went bye-bye. Yeah, I know, you’re all broken up about it.

Mobile MMO MU Origin 2 added the Grow Lancer class in its latest update. This is “a new female close-range melee attacker that defeats enemies with a spear and shield to uphold the honor of the Imperial Order.”

Star Wars Galaxies Legends announced that it’s doing a little rebranding with its Novice Player Event: “The Novice Player Event will essentially be the same thing as the New and Returning Player Event, however with much more structured intent.”

A small Pirates101 patch fixed a few bugs, including one quest that wasn’t accepting turn ins.

Old School RuneScape recently hosted a dev Q&A that talked about the Android open beta, skinning update, and more. Jagex also made some changes to the Tomb of Amascut rewards.

Paladins announced a partnership with music label Monstercat, which will bring special music to the game starting on March 23rd. This will come with a “crossover pass” that comes in free and paid varieties.

Space Punks pushed out its fourth early access update with an overhaul to a mining facility, new story missions, and the ability to scrap crafting and talent items.

Elvenar dug up a new archaeology event:

SMITE added Shiva, the Destroyer, to its deity roster:

Fortnite is boasting an Uncharted movie crossover where players can go on treasure hunts across the island:

