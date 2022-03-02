Lord of the Rings Online patch adjusts legendary item rewards and new raid

Lord of the Rings Online players will log in later today to a game mildly improved from where they last left it. Update 32.0.2 is releasing today with a few fixes to recent game additions.

For starters, the legendary item reward track now will have numbered pips so that players can follow the progress of their characters. Additionally, sealed tracery boxes can now be opened as early as level 45.

The patch also addressed some bugs and other issues with the new The Hiddenhoard of Abnankâra raid. Standing Stone Games also added a new introductory quest for each difficulty tier so that players would have an easy way to track their progression and hop back into the most recent point in the raid.