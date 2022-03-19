Wizard101 invests in its PvP game while getting ready to reveal a ‘magical wave of new things’

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

The devs at Wizard101 conjured up a new patch for the game this week. The primary focus for this patch was tweaking various spells like Blade Gambits and Guardian Spirit, although the devs also changed how resist and damage settings work in PvP.

And speaking of PvP, Lead Designer Ben Durbin penned a massive “PvP State of the Meta” dev blog with the hopes of bringing players up to speed on how KingsIsle is shaping this part of the game.

Meanwhile, now through March 27th, Wizard101 is hosting the Lost Pages event: “Rewards for participating in the Lost Pages events will scale to your level and the level of the creatures you are facing. A level 90 Wizard in Unicorn Way isn’t going to get high level rewards, so seek out appropriate challenges for your level.”

Finally, budding wizards should mark their calendars for the end of the month to find out what’s coming for this MMO’s future:

Source: Wizard101
