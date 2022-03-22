Elite Dangerous deploys an Update 11 hotfix that adds more bartender materials and fixes Protect missions

There’s nothing more lovely to see for many than a well-stocked bar, and owners of Fleet Carriers in Elite: Dangerous are getting something like that with the newest hotfix to Update 11, which increases the material count for Fleet Carrier bartenders from 100 items to 1,000. That’s a lot of bottles of artisanal tequila, friends.

The hotfix is primarily about squashing bugs, including crash fixes related to Fleet Carrier jumps, fixes for players losing access to menus when going from a seated position to standing, and updates for cargo loaders in the newly added Protect mission type. All of the details await in the patch notes.

Meanwhile, the devs have put out another weekly update post that talks up the team’s latest livestream and promises the community event calendar will return in another week or two. Also, there are tiny LEGO spaceships.



🛠️ Servers will be taken offline at 14:00 UTC to deploy Update 11.1. Downtime should be around 15-30 minutes. 🔗 Click here for details: https://t.co/nMcj5lMqFK pic.twitter.com/lRsTmvVIrp — Elite Dangerous (@EliteDangerous) March 22, 2022