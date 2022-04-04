RuneScape closes outs its year-long Elder God Wars story and prepares to crowdfund its board game

Extinction is coming to RuneScape, as in the finale quest of the year-long Elder God Wars storyline, which has arrived in this week’s update. The new grandmaster quest – a type of challenging quest that hasn’t been introduced to the MMORPG since 2016 – promises an epic conclusion to the events of the wars and rich and innovative rewards like access to new skilling areas full of high-tier resources for high-level gatherers and crafters.

“Players can expect familiar faces and enemies as they journey across Gielinor as this concluding chapter in the Elder God Wars saga unfolds,” says Product Director Matt Casey. “Of course, when one chapter ends, another begins and the whole team is excited for players to see what happens next and where we take RuneScape’s story from here.”

While the Extinction quest is the headliner for this week’s newsletter, there’s another big bit of news for those who want RuneScape on their tabletop: The board game that Jagex announced in January is going to be opening its Kickstarter soon. Players can sign up to be notified when the drive begins, and Jagex is promising a “Tutorial Island-style tour” of the board game in the lead-up to the Kickstarter’s launch. And yes, there will be minis.

