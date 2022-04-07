Star Trek Online’s writer and art director talk about integrating the Mirror Universe with the comics canon

Curious about how many people are playing Star Trek Online at the moment? A new Space.com interview with associate art director Thomas Marrone and writer Paul Reed includes an actual number of players, claiming that the playerbase is over 2.5 million players. Now, this is also an interview that claims the game was developed by Cryptic Studios and Perpetual Entertainment (stop laughing) and unnecessarily hedges by calling STO one of the most successful online RPGs set in the Star Trek universe, but we can assume that playerbase figure is generally accurate. It’s interesting in light of the 6 million figure noted back when Perfect World Entertainment was acquired; it’s possible that was lifetime players and this is active or current or recent players, but there’s no clarification provided.

To be running concurrently with new Star Trek TV and even influence it has been an amazing development for us as a game that is over 12 years old. And between 2009 and 2018, we were one of the only multi-media ways you could experience Star Trek. We took that responsibility seriously, and now to be passing that torch on to the new shows is a great way to evolve and come to the next step of the game’s lifespan.

Source: Space.com ; thanks to Neurotic for the tip!

