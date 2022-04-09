Warframe preps Angel of the Zariman update for later this month

The next evolution of Warframe’s exciting and mysterious universe is set to unfold later this month. Digital Extremes announced this past Friday that it will release Angels of the Zariman across all platforms on April 27th.

“Angels of the Zariman will take players back to uncover their past with a glimpse at what is yet to come,” said the studio in a press release. “Players will return to the fabled lost ship, the Zariman TenZero, to find answers regarding the tragic origin of the Tenno through a new single-player quest. New game modes will also be available, offering unlimited replayability that embody the classic Warframe action players love.”

The update will not only add the new story quest but add the Gyre warframe, three new mission types, the Chrysalith social hub, new apartments, and more class customization. The Gyre, as the name implies, has spinning mechanisms that can generate electricity to use in fights.