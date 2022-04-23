Lost Ark’s April update release was marred by item issues and server woes

While the Battle for the Throne of Chaos went underway in Lost Ark earlier in the week, another battle was being fought by Amazon Games, one that’s far too familiar for those who follow the company’s other title: item bugs and server snarl-ups.

Among the issues that were tackled by Amazon during the patch were central European server problems, which necessitated a restart; crashes during limited or ticketed activities that were basically being addressed by an existing re-entry system, and a variety of issues for certain items and tokens, which were handled in a recent hotfix.

Incidentally, those hotfix notes outline that the capacity of two US servers has been limited and queues may be experienced as the devs address “critical issues” that are causing problems, and everyone in the central EU region will be getting a care package that grants subscription time, elixirs, and chests full of honing materials for the sudden server maintenance.