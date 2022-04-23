RuneScape makes controversial Treasure Hunter changes, OSRS previews smithing minigame

For those who like the lockbox-riddled Treasure Hunter in RuneScape, listen up: There are some more changes coming down the pike next week, intended to focus on Oddments and address in-game economy balance issues.

First, the Oddments store is getting an adjustment, with added pets, the removal of randomized sales and a doubling of daily purchase caps for various items, consolidation of Oddment items into packs, and a host of UI improvements. As for Treasure Hunter itself, the multiple choice prize selection will be removed, Oddment prizes have been removed from the drop table, and Protean Packs have been replaced with Protean-specific items among other changes. We do note here that most of these adjustments are not being well received by players.

Meanwhile in Old School RuneScape, Jagex has offered some preliminary details about Giants’ Foundry, an upcoming smithing skilling minigame. Players will be tasked with completing a commission from a giant named Korvac to put together a special weapon, which will involve using the right design, procuring the right metal based on chosen difficulty, and working the preform correctly. The whole process is meant to make smithing “more exciting than just taking a bar to an anvil and hammering away for a couple of seconds,” and is outlined in the link above.