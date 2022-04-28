Trove’s new player survey nods to Quantic Foundry’s Gamer Motivation Model

Gamigo did more than just update Glyph this week; it also posted a survey for Trove players to “share [their] thoughts and help shape the future” of the popular blocky voxelbox game, which has now survived both the implosion of Trion Worlds and Gamigo’s gamepocalypse.

Make sure you set aside a bit of time to answer the questions, as there are 50 (!) of them, ranging from what sorts of items you buy, what your favorite events are, which classes need buffs, and where you read about Trove (on MOP, obviously). A few of the questions, do note, require you to fib; for example, in question 46, you’re asked whether you own an event pack, but in 47, you have to choose which event pack you own, even if you just said you don’t own anything, and there’s no way to opt out of answering it, which is likely going to skew the company’s results. Oops. Then again, it should already know how many players own what, so it’s a little odd that it’s asking us when it presumably has better data anyway.

My favorite questions, however, are the one asking you to choose one Bartle alignment (only one; that ought to frustrate you) and also your core playstyle – clearly it’s Quantic Foundry’s Gamer Motivation Model at play here.

If you folks recall, the last time we all took the Gamer Motivation Model survey, we found a lot of core MMORPG players seem to skew towards Bard based on the model, even if we think of ourselves differently. Even knowing the model slotted me as a Bard, for example, I picked Architect here, since that represents how I actually play Trove.

Players who fill out the survey are entered into a drawing for the May Event Pack, so if you care about the direction of the game, you may as well give it a go.

Join our survey & help shape the future of #Trove! ✍️ 👉 https://t.co/NHp2h194rx We love to hear your thoughts and share some rewards with our community! 💛#MMO #gaming pic.twitter.com/2kg83CubrS — Trove (@TroveGame) April 28, 2022