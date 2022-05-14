Dauntless celebrates three years with special quests, a limited-time hunt, and community events

The multiplayer monster slaying RPG Dauntless has been running for three years as of this month, which means that it’s time for players to celebrate the milestone with a bunch of quests and unique events to commemorate both the game’s anniversary and celebrate the First Slayer of its lore.

The meat of the anniversary event comes by way of four quests that players can take up to earn exclusive Firelight Phoenix cosmetics, the Legend of the Phoenix title, and the Firelight sword skin, while the other half of the event pits players against both a Rezakiri and a Shrowd in a limited-time double hunt to get an exclusive Firelight Phoenix crown. The entire month of May will also feature a developer AMA, a secret activity, themed contests, and various giveaways, and the cash shop is featuring sales and special anniversary bundles.



On top of the in-game and out-of-game events, players can recount Dauntless’ three years of growth with an infographic full of stats and trivia, as well as look forward to future updates including the new Radiant Escalation with its new Behemoth, a refresh of tonics and grenades intended to make them more interesting, the addition of new status effects, and the launch of an endless mode.

The patch that launches the game’s anniversary has brought a few extra features on top like a returning dye available in Lady Luck’s shop, the next step in the Return to Light storyline, and a small list of bug fixes.