Fall Guys is going free-to-play – but breaks its Steam promise

Remember that zany Fall Guys bouncy royale game that was all the rage back in the middle of 2020? Well, even though it’s since abdicated its popularity throne, it’s still around — and is, in fact, making some big changes.

We’ll start with the good news first. Fall Guys is going free-to-play on June 21st, which is great for players who always wanted to check this out but not so much as to spend actual money to procure it. This change will also offer cross-progression and cross-play on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and the Epic Game Store.

Wait, Epic? What about Steam? Well, that’s where the bad news comes in. Despite studio Mediatonic promising its players over a year ago that the game would remain “playable on Steam,” it’s now yanking Fall Guys from Valve’s platform in order to make it an Epic Game Store exclusive (this means you can no longer buy or get it from there, although if you’ve already bought it, it’s still yours). So, bravo for breaking your word and all that.