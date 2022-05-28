Ashes of Creation gives a first look at its season-changing landscapes

MMO landscapes that experience not just weather but actual changes to their seasons is always one of those features that is much-requested but rarely implemented. Only a handful of titles such as Ryzom and Asheron’s Call have done this.

Well, now you can add Ashes of Creation to this short but distinguished list. Intrepid Studios posted a first look at its four-season system for the upcoming MMO as well as a dev chat about the work being done to create such dynamic weather.

“I feel like we pushed the envelope quite a bit here,” one of the team said. “It’s really more than a transition. It is actually a dynamic season tech that changes the state of the world across our biomes.”