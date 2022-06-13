Minecraft Legends takes the franchise in a more strategic direction, with co-op and competitive multiplayer

If we had a functional time machine to the past, the first trip would be about eliminating Hitler, while the second would be a jaunt back to “invent” Minecraft and claim it for ourselves. Who would have thought in 2011 that this blocky builder would become the franchise juggernaut that it’s become today?

And that juggernaut’s about to get a whole lot bigger, as Mojang and Blackbird are working on yet another multiplayer title, this one called Minecraft Legends. Billed as an “action strategy game,” Legends challenges players to unite the Overworld, form alliances, and protect the realm from invading piglins by engaging in strategic battles.

So why are we covering this here? Because it’s promising multiplayer of both the co-op and competitive variety.

“The game will have a very exciting campaign that will introduce many surprises for both new and seasoned Minecraft player alike. And for those looking to play with friends, there will be online campaign co-op and competitive multiplayer which we’re looking forward to sharing more on later this year.”

Minecraft Legends is scheduled to release in 2023 for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. The announcement trailer is below: