Co-op vampire-slaying FPS Redfall debuts a new pre-beta gameplay trailer

It’s been a little while since Redfall pinged on our radar. The last bit of news we heard out of this co-op FPS game was that its release was being pushed forward into 2023. Fast-forward to the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase event, where Redfall offered up a new gameplay trailer to show off just what it’s all about.

Honestly, it’s pretty much just as the game’s official website describes it as: an open-world co-op FPS where players team up to slay a vampire menace in the titular Massachusetts town. The game’s website and Xbox’s Twitter account further confirms that Redfall will be playable on day one for Game Pass subscribers when it arrives to PC and Xbox Series X|S.

The launch window of sometime in 2023 still stands, but players can get a taste of some pre-beta gameplay footage in the video below.

