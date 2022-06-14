ArcheAge issues new plan for auction house merge on some servers

Players may have forgotten all about ArcheAge’s big auction house merge with all the Great Prairie of the West news, but the merge did indeed happen last week – for most servers. Kakao says in its new-server patch preview today that Thursday’s update won’t include merged auction houses for some of the game’s array of shards. It’s… complicated.

“We’ve heard your feedback, and decided not to merge the Auction Houses for the new server and the EVO server, but the matchmaking system will be merged for the new server and the EVO server,” Kakao writes.

“Since the Auction House will not be merged, please take note that the Auction House may not be accessible at times at the Garden of the Gods depending on the situation. This situation would be when a character from the new server enters the EVO server’s Garden of the Gods through the merged matchmaking system. When this happens, the Auction House will momentarily be inaccessible while at the Garden of the Gods since the Auction Houses between the two servers are not merged. However, if a character from the new server enters the Garden of the Gods in the new server through the merged matchmaking system, the Auction House will be accessible. This also applies to the EVO server players who enter the new server’s Garden of the Gods through the matchmaking system.”

The patch – still expected on June 16th – will bring additional updates to some gear, Garden of the Gods, Ipnya Ridge, Ipnysh Sanctuary, and the Auroria community center on the new server.