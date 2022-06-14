Pixel pirate co-op Arcane Waters launches a see-worthy demo

Looking for that intersection between absolutely adorable pixel art and cutthroat pirate expeditions? Welcome on board the S.S. Arcane Waters, an upcoming co-op title that has both — and then some.

And while the title is still in development (and has been for 10 years now), Black Mammoth Games released a live demo this week for Steam’s Next Fest. This build is heavy laden with never-before-seen features: “We’ve added new areas to explore, the ability to create outposts with your guild, a new help panel, a new event panel so you can see what’s going on, and patched up some bugs!”

The studio will be hosting dev livestreams of the game this Thursday and Friday, if that be your cup o’ grog.