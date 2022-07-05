Albion Online’s latest update updates Crystal League, rebalances updates magic staff skills

Sandbox Interactive has unleashed its latest Albion Online update, the second since Into the Fray went live. The latest tweaks once again touch on changes for Crystal League PvP.

“Time slots for Crystal League battles have been updated with this patch, for non-lethal 5v5 and for Levels 1-3 20v20. Level 2 and 3 tokens for both the Lethal and non-Lethal League can once again be purchased from the Energy Manipulator, and old Level 2 and 3 tokens can be used again. Season-bound Level 2 and 3 tokens can be salvaged for their Silver purchase price, while Level 4 and 5 tokens are tradable again.”

The studio has also allowed more bulk purchasing, reduced annoying sounds, showed more useful stats on the UI and maps, and rebalanced a few of the retooled magic staff skills.

In other Albion Online news, Friday kicked off the game’s latest monthly challenge; this month’s completion reward is a sweet spectral direboar.

It may be summer in Albion, but there's a chill in the air… yes, the Undead Challenge has risen again! For the month of July earn points for open-world activities and claim this Spectral Direboar. More here: https://t.co/yz7aDGXAwq pic.twitter.com/45JrByZhz1 — Albion Online (@albiononline) July 1, 2022