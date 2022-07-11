Warframe gives out free stuff to get you excited about TennoCon 2022

If you happen to be a fan of Warframe who can only feel excitement about the upcoming TennoCon 2022 event by getting free stuff, then good news! There will be free stuff on hand to collect for the event! Get hype, gamers! Please? Digital Extremes has gotten all these goodies pulled together.

The goodies in question include cosmetics and boost items that are either available as part of contests or purchased with 1 Credit from the in-game market, while other in-game events double affinity and double resources between July 11th and July 17th, and those who have an Amazon Prime membership can get another chance to claim the exclusive Verv Collection between July 15th and August 1st.

These giveaways and contests are all part of the wider hype engine being spooled up by Warframe, which further beseeches fans to save the date, prepare for an event countdown, and maybe buy some TennoCon packs to take the experience “to the next level.” Of course, there’s the planned “huge” reveals that are promised for the event, but it never hurts to maybe try for some free stuff on top.