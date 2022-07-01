TennoCon 2022 gears up for ‘huge Warframe reveals’ on July 16th

Just when summer’s getting its hotest, here comes TennoCon 2022 to make it sizzling. Warframe’s annual digital event is set to arrive on July 16th, packing in a day of “huge reveals,” “brain twisters,” and fun community events for all of the scifi game’s fans.YouTube, Twitch, and Steam starting on noon eastern. There will also be an “immersive” in-game event where players can scoot over to the Duviri Amphitheater to get their hands on the latest content.
The schedule, featuring community activities, developer panels, live Q&A sessions, in-game experiences, and major world premieres, is listed below along with the welcome trailer.
Source: Press release
