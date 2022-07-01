Betawatch: Overwatch 2’s release will be warm… and mandatory

So with all of the changes coming with Overwatch 2, maybe you were thinking of just sticking with the original version of the game for now. Well too bad, you’re going to take your Overwatch 2 and like it! Devoid of the story features that were a headline feature of the sequel until next year because that is definitely a very real thing that’s happening! Everything is going super at Blizzard. There’s another beta event for the game now, for the record.

Other beta news? Yeah, you got it. Let’s do this thing.

How is it already July? Well, the point is that it is July, and our first Betawatch installment of July is now moving into its “look at the list” portion. So you know, happy July, check the list down below for games in testing, and let us know if we missed something that should be in there. It’s hard to write new things here every week. How are you doing? Are you keeping well? I hope your weekend is fun.

As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Age of Water: Beta

Ashes of Creation: Alpha one

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one

Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Cycle: Closed beta

Dark and Light: Early access

Darkbind: Closed beta

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

Dual Universe: Paid beta

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Embers Adrift: Backer beta

Enlisted: Beta

Fractured: Closed beta

Frozen Flame: Closed beta

Galahad 3093: Open beta

Genfanad: Alpha

Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam

Ilysia: Alpha two

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Mad World: Alpha

Marvel Snap: Beta

Occupy White Walls: Early access

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Ravendawn: Alpha

Rise Online: Open alpha

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skydome: Closed beta

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Temtem: Early access, launching on September 6th

The Black Death: Early access alpha

The Cycle: Closed beta

The Repopulation: Early access alpha

V Rising: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one

Wild Terra 2: Early access

