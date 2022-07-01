Betawatch: Overwatch 2’s release will be warm… and mandatory

So with all of the changes coming with Overwatch 2, maybe you were thinking of just sticking with the original version of the game for now. Well too bad, you’re going to take your Overwatch 2 and like it! Devoid of the story features that were a headline feature of the sequel until next year because that is definitely a very real thing that’s happening! Everything is going super at Blizzard. There’s another beta event for the game now, for the record.
Other beta news? Yeah, you got it. Let’s do this thing.
- Halo Infinite’s co-op beta testing along with mission replay is kicking off on July 11th. If you want to play a FPS that actually has story at this point, you know.
- BitCraft is definitely not going to be going into that crypto nonsense, so good on them. You all know where we stand on this by now.
- More cool stuff is being developed for The Wagadu Chronicles as the game heads into its second alpha test. We are on board for this one.
- If you want to be on a boat in the upcoming Age of Water, signups are open for summer beta testing. Because who doesn’t want to race around in a moist demolition derby?
How is it already July? Well, the point is that it is July, and our first Betawatch installment of July is now moving into its “look at the list” portion. So you know, happy July, check the list down below for games in testing, and let us know if we missed something that should be in there. It’s hard to write new things here every week. How are you doing? Are you keeping well? I hope your weekend is fun.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha
Marvel Snap: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access, launching on September 6th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access