Halo Infinite’s campaign co-op is available for testing until August 1

Playing with friends is fun – and it’s the crux of the kinds of experiences we report on here – but most of the multiplayer in Halo Infinite has been on the PvP side of things, as co-op campaign play was delayed for the shooter’s launch. Now, after about eight months since the game’s release, campaign co-op is happening. In a test build, at least.

Testing of the long-awaited feature is running between now and Monday, August 1st, ending at 1:00 p.m. EDT, and is intended to shake down bugs and provide player feedback. As such, the devs are asking those who are invited to the test provide detailed bug reports. If you happen to have been included in this testing round, you can find an FAQ, some PC spec requirements, and installation instructions for Xbox and Steam.



The #HaloInfinite Campaign Network Co-Op flight is live! Also featuring Mission Replay, be sure to squad up with your friends in this early-access build and take on the Banished together. We'll see you on Zeta Halo! pic.twitter.com/LUHioLer4d — Halo (@Halo) July 15, 2022