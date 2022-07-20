NCsoft West and ArenaNet’s DEI committee members talk about company diversity in a video

Members of the DEI committee for Guild Wars 2 publisher NC West and developer ArenaNet have come together in a recent video to talk about efforts to discuss diversity within both companies, offering a brief look at how the committee works, how the devs create inclusive content, and how the devs are mindful of recruiting diverse talent.

Much of the video is cut up into smaller pieces that don’t elaborate too deeply on the topics at hand, but it also ensures that information for each topic is concise. The video casts a spotlight on discussions about internal and external matters that can affect employees, how ArenaNet makes sure that there are people from different backgrounds across multiple layers of the studio, and considerations that were made to accurately represent East Asian culture. The devs of ANet also say they are staying mindful of the various people who play GW2 and make sure they’re represented as well.

