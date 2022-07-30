Arcane Waters kicks off a new playtest with tweaks to questing, UI, combat, and loot

Back in June, the 16-bit pirate-themed co-op MMO Arcane Waters offered up a demo, and we were almost immediately charmed by it, so consider us among those who are eager to come back to the game thanks to a new playtest that’s now underway.

This new test build, which is available to selected players between now and Sunday, August 7th, features a long list of improvements and tweaks to the quest log, combat functionality, and loot reward distribution. The update also adds a number of features like player-to-player trading, larger voyage maps, tweaks to the tutorial’s final steps, and a rework of leaderboards among many other changes. There’s also a pretty long list of fixes.

Those who aren’t in the playtest are invited to request access through Steam, while those already invited have some patch notes reading to do.