Diablo Immortal vows two-week release cadence starting with Battle Pass Season 3

Blizzard’s controversial cross-platform MMO is set to deliver more content on a regular basis to its playerbase: Diablo Immortal’s team announced that it will be pumping out content on a bi-weekly basis going forward.

“Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update,” the studio said. It went on to explain that the mini updates will include “Battle Pass seasons, in-game events, and feature updates” while major updates are all about brand-new features, more story, and in-game events.

The first mini update will land tomorrow, August 4th, with the start of the 40-rank Battle Pass Season Three, a Wrathborne Invasion daily event, a Hungering Moon event, a vote-to-kick system, and improvements to warbands.