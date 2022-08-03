World of Warcraft rolls out Season 4 to the live servers and more Dragonflight content to test

So while people are waiting for the next expansion for World of Warcraft, Blizzard is trying something different to keep player interest. Season 4 of Shadowlands content began last night, featuring a new set of M+ dungeons including dungeons from Warlords of Draenor, Legion, and Battle for Azeroth in the rotation, a new style of Fated raid affixes, and new mounts to earn by clearing high-end content. It’s not quite a new dose of content, but it’s new variants on existing content you’ve seen before. Let’s see how that one goes.

Meanwhile, in the testing land of the Dragon Isles, another patch has rolled out for the Dragonflight alpha and includes the first pass of the Dragonriding talent system, Warrior talent trees, adjustments to existing trees, and so forth. Catch up on all the changes with the official patch notes as you explore the current test environment… or watch other people exploring it while looking on wistfully. Your access will determine which option is more appropriate for you.

