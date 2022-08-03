Final Fantasy XIV lights up the Moonfire Faire once more on August 10

It’s time for residents of Final Fantasy XIV to celebrate the true meaning of the Moonfire Faire once again on August 10th. The past few events have been focused on other things, like fighting off giant sharks, running a beachside obstacle course, and on at least one occasion something involving a bear and ice. But the real meaning of Moonfire Faire is explosions and fire, which makes it suitable that this year’s artwork features a familiar miqo’te NPC jumping away from an explosion and one of the big rewards is a giant bonfire for your front yard.

Not feeling the fire? That’s all right; players can also earn a new outfit featuring a comfy beach coverup and assorted accoutrements to go along with it. The exact details of the story and how rewards are earned have yet to be revealed, but one can assume it won’t be too terribly onerous. You’ll find out for yourself when the event kicks off on August 10th, after all.