Crypt of the NecroDancer’s new Synchrony DLC adds online multiplayer

My kids got up this morning begging me to let them buy some Crypt of the NecroDancer DLC so they could player online together. “Pff,” I said. “Crypt of the NecroDancer doesn’t have online multiplayer, just local co-op.” But actually, it does… now! Brace Yourself Games literally added it yesterday with early access DLC called Synchrony, which gives us a proper reason to cover it.

“The Crypt has been silent for 5 years, but now the NecroDancer is back from the dead with a huge new DLC! SYNCHRONY adds online multiplayer (co-op and vs), three new characters, full mod support (& built-in mod portal), new items, enemies, & more,” the studio writes. The characters include the Zweihänder-wielding Klarinetta, the ghostly Chaunter, and the lance-y Suzu, and players will be testing them out in eight-player online multiplayer (both co-op and competitive modes), with a fleshed-out spectator tool, lobby browser, DLC crossplay, modding support, and tons of bug fixes and UI tweaks pertinent to playing with friends.

The game is currently deeply discounted on Steam, with a smaller discount for this particular DLC.