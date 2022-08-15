Here’s how Star Citizen’s in-development kart racing tracks work – from the dev who designed them

Chris Neal
Like it or loathe it, Star Citizen is getting kart racing, and response to this reveal has been so impressive that this week’s Star Citizen Live broadcast was all about creating such a track on-the-fly.

The video brought on Martin Milz, the developer who had put the kart racing idea together, to assemble a quick little kart racing track live for viewers, taking in player suggestions as he went. The stream showcased the pre-built track pieces that Milz designed and how they clip together, though some additional adjustments were needed in order to make track pieces line up better for things like jumps and banks (as well as to prevent the buggy from going through the floor at one point).

There’s not much revelatory in the video awaiting below, but there is quite a bit of general fun with the feature as well as some random brainstorming about how to make kart races more dynamic. If you adore the idea of Greycat racing, then this broadcast has your ticket to ride.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $450M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
