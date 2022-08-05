Star Citizen talks up 3.17.2’s Snake Pit race track and plans for an indoor kart race course

It’s a race weekend in Star Citizen’s regular video series this week as the latest episode provides a closer look at the Snake Pit race course that was enhanced by CIG in alpha 3.17.2 and additional racing content coming down the pike.

The video opens with a closer look at the Snake Pit and the racing community that’s sprung up around the sandbox, which is the reason why the course on Clio was first discovered and used to begin with. The updates in 3.17.2 effectively placed existing assets in order to make it to the patch’s release, including girders and struts as obstacles, buildings to mark the track layout, and landing pads to let players spectate a race.

The second half of the video outlines the creation of the Buggy Track Racing course being designed in one of Orison’s convention halls. As the name suggests, this course will be an indoor course designed for the Greycat PTV Buggy. Creation of this race attraction was effectively a one-person project and features plenty of less-than-serious elements like neon lighting inspired by laser tag arenas and jumps along the course. The BTR course is set to open up in alpha 3.18.

