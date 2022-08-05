Star Citizen talks up 3.17.2’s Snake Pit race track and plans for an indoor kart race course

By
Chris Neal
-
    
4

It’s a race weekend in Star Citizen’s regular video series this week as the latest episode provides a closer look at the Snake Pit race course that was enhanced by CIG in alpha 3.17.2 and additional racing content coming down the pike.

The video opens with a closer look at the Snake Pit and the racing community that’s sprung up around the sandbox, which is the reason why the course on Clio was first discovered and used to begin with. The updates in 3.17.2 effectively placed existing assets in order to make it to the patch’s release, including girders and struts as obstacles, buildings to mark the track layout, and landing pads to let players spectate a race.

The second half of the video outlines the creation of the Buggy Track Racing course being designed in one of Orison’s convention halls. As the name suggests, this course will be an indoor course designed for the Greycat PTV Buggy. Creation of this race attraction was effectively a one-person project and features plenty of less-than-serious elements like neon lighting inspired by laser tag arenas and jumps along the course. The BTR course is set to open up in alpha 3.18.

source: YouTube
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $450M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
Advertisement
Previous articleWorld of Warcraft previews Dragonflight’s mountainous Thaldraszus
Next articleFinal Fantasy XIV shares a few more details about the upcoming Moonfire Faire

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
4 Comments
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments