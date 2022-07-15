Star Citizen hypes up extra alpha 3.17.2 features in forum posts as it crests 4M created accounts

The weeks leading up to Star Citizen’s alpha 3.17.2 release (whenever that may be) have been peppered with weekly hype posts by CIG, which highlight features of the patch that otherwise might have flown under the roadmap radar.

Among these features are several network improvements, a place for Mustang users to place a mission box, numerous updates the the Siege of Orison dynamic event, some weapon balancing, various bug fixes for refueling, and a more official incorporation of the community-made Snake Pit race course on Clio.

Meanwhile, the game has recently hit 4 million accounts created for the game. Many astute observers on Reddit point out that it’s unclear how many of those accounts aren’t just alts made by existing players, nor does it have any indication of how many of that 4 million are actively playing, but it is yet another big number-shaped feather in SC’s cap.

sources: official forums (1, 2, 3), Reddit, cheers Eggbert!
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $450M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
