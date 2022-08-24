Mad World’s Gamescom trailer delves into chaotic gameplay

“Despite endless despair, there is hope,” proclaims Mad World’s latest trailer. But is that hope endless too? Because players are going to need a whole lot of it to survive in this blood-drenched horror MMORPG.

So anyway, the trailer! After a minute or so of boilerplate build-up, Mad World does show off a few scenes of epic monster-slaying mayhem. Crowds of players gather around grotesque monstrosities to give them a what-for — but they may be outmatched by the sheer power of the endless despair. It’s endless, after all.

Mad World is tracking to launch in “permanent open beta” by the end of this year.