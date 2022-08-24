Hearthstone’s second battleground season commences on August 30 with welcome monetization changes

Practice your fancy shuffle, my friends, for Hearthstone’s second battlegrounds season is set to start next week on August 30th. The best part? It’s going way more free than before, as battlegrounds ejects RMT and the pressure to outright buy rewards with premium currency.

“By giving battlegrounds players their own rewards track, we can give them more rewards they care about, and we no longer need to try to mesh battlegrounds rewards with a gold and XP system that was designed to serve traditional Hearthstone,” the studio wrote. Seasonal passes will be purchased with runestones, a new virtual currency that is not earnable in the game.

Blizzard said that it’s pumping up the free-to-play mode with improvements, such as an “all-new battlegrounds track, battlegrounds season pass, battlegrounds missions, battlegrounds XP, legendary cosmetics, hero and minion updates, and a gleaming new Magic of Azeroth cosmetic theme.”

Limited-time battleground quests will challenge players to complete a task by their fourth turn to gain a special bonus for the rest of the match. There are free and premium goodies with the reward track, which will spit out emotes, skins, and strikes.

