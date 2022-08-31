Dungeons and Dragons Online’s new update adds class archetypes, revamps an encounter, and applies balance changes

Update 56: Archetypes and Archvillains is arriving today to players of Dungeons and Dragons Online, bringing with it a host of updates that appear to be rather unpopular with some of the playerbase.

Patch notes from the PTS (which were confirmed by community manager Cordovan as effectively being the same as the launch notes) outline the feature set of U56, including the addition of class archetypes, a revamping to the Temple of Elemental Evil that breaks it up into several smaller quests and tweaks its direction and random encounters, and some class balancing among other things.

Much of the response from PTS players to U56 has been generally negative or tepid, with some believing the update is being pushed ahead too fast, arguing that the Temple of Elemental Evil changes are not necessary, and questioning the devs’ rationale for balance changes, if not outright leaving the game altogether because of them.



The DDO game worlds will be unavailable on Wednesday, August 31st from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Eastern (-4 GMT) to release Update 56: Archetypes and Archvillains. The release notes will be available on Wednesday. #DDO — DDO Unlimited (@DDOUnlimited) August 30, 2022