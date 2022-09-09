Zenith’s next update adds another event quest that awards cosmetic items

Not every update to the VR MMO Zenith can be the side of the Celestial Throne update, but players might also be hoping for something more than another cosmetic-awarding event quests. Regrettably, that’s just what’s coming in the MMO’s next planned minor patch.

The upcoming quest will grant players a summery Sunshine Cosmetic items that can be purchased with Sunshine Coins. As before, this currency is earned by taking on challenge events that spawn in the open world as well as from daily quests.

The rest of the patch is primarily about bug fixes to crafting stations not disappearing when entering an instance, matchmaking status erroneously carrying over after logout, and Steam VR binding support among other matters. The patch is expected to land sometime between September 14th and September 20th.