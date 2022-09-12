Ubisoft Forward heralds new content for The Division 2, Skull and Bones, The Crew 2, and Riders Republic

This past weekend saw Ubisoft hold its studio-specific Ubisoft Forward showcase, and it had plenty of things to present to gamers, particularly titles within our general sphere of multiplayer interest. There is quite a bit to cover so allow us to boil things down with everyone’s favorite format: the bulleted list!

We’ll begin with The Division 2, which has unveiled the launch date of Season 10 and confirmed work on content for Year 5. The next season will bring new difficulty levels for Countdown Mode and two Stronghold missions, a new Manhunt, new gear, and general gameplay updates on September 13th, while Year 5 content is still under wraps.

On the subject of The Division, the presentation also confirmed that the free-to-play shooter Division Heartland is eyeing a release in 2022-2023 and the mobile game Division Resurgence will start beta testing PvP features soon, including the infamous Dark Zone; gameplay of that mode was also featured in a video below.

Skull and Bones was represented during the event, showing off some new trailers as well as discussing an in-game trading network known as The Helm that lets players build their infamy and climb the ranks.

A new episode for the current season of The Crew 2, subtitled Dominion Frozen, will bring several new vehicles and icy tracks to race on. This new season lands September 14th.

That same date will also see a new season land for Riders Republic known as Freestylin’, which will focus on BMX events like a new BMX Sport add-on, a career mode, and a BMX-centric zone.

Finally, those who still remember Trackmania is a thing should note that the free-to-play multiplayer racer is headed to consoles in 2023, complete with cross-play and cross-progression to let players experience the wide variety of player-built racetracks.

