Fallout 76 pumps up Pitt promotions and prepares prospectors to be prosperous

Pittsburgh — or “The Pitt” — is the go-to travel destination of 2022, at least in Fallout 76. The game’s first expedition opened up this month, and Bethesda is milking those trips to the rusty steelbelt city for all they’re worth.

The latest Inside the Vault newsletter rightfully spent much time crowing about The Pitt, even providing a video guide to help newbies get acquainted with the system. The studio also promoted Season 10’s journey and all of the bug fixes that came this past week.

Coming in the rest of 2022 is the Fallout franchise’s 25th anniversary, the Halloween and Christmas events, lots of other rotating activities, and December’s Season 11.