Ilysia showcases a variety of visual upgrades as development focuses on the beta build

Last month we took a moment to check in on Ilysia, the VR MMO being developed by Team 21 Studio, as it recently talked up its last alpha test. The devs are now focusing their attentions on the game’s beta build, which is bringing in a whole lot of visual polish.

The latest dev blog offers a close look at the redesign process that’s happening in Ilysia, from concept art to in-game character model reworks. The post also shares some new PC VR footage that shows off some enhanced textures and a new dynamic weather system that responds with the changing of the in-game seasons.

Unfortunately, there are no timelines for when beta will begin, but considering this latest post notes that upcoming blogs will be “entirely focused around beta content,” we’d say it’s probably a safe assumption that beta testing will be coming soon. In the meantime, the aforementioned video waits below.

