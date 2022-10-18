VR MMO Ilysia shares footage and development updates from its second alpha test

Let’s take a moment to look back in on the progress of Ilysia, shall we? As a refresher, this is a Kickstarted VR MMORPG that developer Team 21 pitched as a way for players to “experience the glory days of MMORPGs again” in its 2020 crowdfunding campaign. It successfully raised over $150K in that drive and also landed itself some additional outside investment, and since then it’s run two alpha tests – one in June 2021 and another in March 2022.

It’s that second alpha test that’s been digested in the game’s last dev blog, which promises that work is being done to update playable areas, make AI smarter, ramp up boss difficulty, and balance classes better based on player feedback. Incidentally, the official Discord announced that a September dev blog wasn’t going to be released, but one for this month will be.



News on when Ilysia’s next testing phase is not available at this time, but the game’s official Twitter account has been giving followers plenty of in-game footage from alpha 2 to look at, including a nighttime walk through a forest, a couple of players finding a hidden can of beans, and some looks at the game’s wall climbing and gliding mechanics.