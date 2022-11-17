Zenith’s Legends Untold update arrives today as PSVR2 pre-orders go live

For the past several days, the VR MMO Zenith has been highlighting the features of its Legends Untold update, which is adding pet catching, a raid boss, a new starting experience, and full body tracking support for PC VR, all of which is exciting for fans but was missing the most important detail of a release date. That has changed, however, as Ramen VR has confirmed a release date of today, November 17th, as well as some related patch notes.

The previews for the update have been rolling out for the past week, including a video preview of the new areas arriving to the game, another video peek at the Agent Rank progression system, and most recently a tutorial all about creature catching and summoning. The devs also took a deep dive into the Tome Keeper raid boss, showcasing its concept art and the effects of its attacks, as well as its lair and some of the rewards waiting for those who beat him.

Meanwhile, today also marks the date when pre-orders for the PSVR2 edition go live. Readers will remember that Zenith confirmed it will be a launch title for the headset and will also let those who bought the MMO for the original PSVR upgrade to the new edition if they decide to pick up the new headset.

