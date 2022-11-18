Blue Protocol will be published by Smilegate in South Korea

After an exceedingly long wait for any information about the game, Blue Protocol fans are finally getting some solid information about the game in testing and actually releasing! Hooray! And while we all know that there’s something planned for an announcement at this year’s Game Awards, we also have gotten the first non-Japanese release announcement for South Korea, where the game is going to be published by Smilegate following its launch in Japan in early spring.

Fans on the game’s English subreddit are curious about what this might mean for the game’s future of release in North America and Europe, of course. On the one hand, Smilegate has partnered with Amazon before… on the other hand, Bandai Namco has a long-standing and successful publishing arm in North America and Europe, so it seems most likely that the company would simply publish the game itself. There’s not much more for it aside from waiting until the Game Awards, although at least South Korean players can be happy.