PlanetSide 2 celebrates 10 years with new content and a bonus XP event

Believe it or not, the concept of an MMORPG shooter that’s actually worthy of the MMORPG title is a thing our genre has had for a very long time thanks to the PlanetSide franchise, and as of this weekend, PlanetSide 2 is celebrating its 10th birthday with an update, live already in game.

“On November 20, PlanetSide 2 will be celebrating ONE DECADE of war on Auraxis,” Daybreak notes. “In this anniversary update, you’ll find loads of visual updates, balance changes, an entirely new facility capture mechanic, new items available in the Depot, and even some upcoming events.”

Make sure you log in to grab your freebie decal and take advantage of the double experience event this weekend (for everybody) and next (just for subbers). There’s a new video to celebrate the occasion too. Happy birthday, PlanetSide 2 – you’ve had quite a comeback.

