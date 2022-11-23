Mortal Online 2 bans hundreds of accounts for an exploit that avoided full loot on death

You can possibly understand why players of Mortal Online 2 would be attracted to an exploit that allowed you to play the game and potentially die without letting all of your hard-earned weapons, armor, and items be grabbed by another player afterwards. Developers at Star Vault take a dim view of such an exploit, however, seeing as it bypasses one of the central elements of the game. It thus should be no surprise that a new notice from the developers states that hundreds of accounts have been banned for avoiding the full-loot nature of the game.

The announcement is quick to state that these bans are for players, not just for characters, and these particular players will not be allowed back into the game. An exact figure will be released later, with the developers stressing that this is part of the unambiguous stance against banning players with a negative effect on the overall health of the game. It’s a pretty sharp message to send to people who used the exploit, but if you were trying to dodge the full-loot nature of the game… well, now you’ve lost even more.