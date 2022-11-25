Betawatch: Hey, that Star Citizen sure is taking a long time, huh

Well howdy there, folks! I’m Gamer Gary, and I’m out here with all of this construction equipment because someone posted a whole chart showing how long Star Citizen development is taking compared to the tech industry and other studios not known for lightning turnarounds. Why the construction equipment? Why, we’ve got to move these goalposts! And let me tell you, they are heavy.
This is going to take a while, so why don’t y’all read some of the other beta news we’ve been accumulating over the week:
- CODEX has gone from being a standalone game to being a tool for generating and hosting a game. Which might sound like a downgrade, but that was the premise behind Shards Online.
- The development of Camelot Unchained has gotten another infusion of funding, since we’re talking about long development times.
- The Mistlands are coming to Valheim! In test form, anyhow. No word on the official inclusion of Bodylande, but we assume it’s coming.
- And last but not least, Past Fate has decided doubling things is for nerds and it went and tripled resources. Put that in your pipe and triple smoke it.
So good news – while you read all that, we finished moving these goalposts! They’re in a good place now and we’re sure that Star Citizen has not revealed another set of ships for you to buy necessitating another move. Whew! You can just go ahead on down to the list of games in testing and let us know if anything changed in the comments, there’s no need to check the current news feed for any new information.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcane Waters: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Early access
Frozen Flame: Early access
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two