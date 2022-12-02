Lost Ark’s interdimensional Witcher crossover launches in the west in January 2023

Nearly a month ago, Lost Ark teased a collab with The Witcher IP coming next year, followed by crickets. A lot of crickets. But now that it’s live in Korea, we’re finally getting more details as Smilegate has deigned to elaborate for the western world what to expect from the promo, which is set for January now rather than spring (in NA, EU, SA, and Australia). And… well, it’s a lil bit cheeseball, but what did you expect?

“Featuring well-known characters from the world of The Witcher, including Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Triss Merigold of Maribor, Dandelion, and Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, the collaboration includes voiceover work from the game’s original actors in a new story set in a new world,” Amazon and Smilegate say. “In this unique and limited-time event, a new island, White Wolf’s Haven, is a setting for merriment and festivals until a mysterious vortex suddenly appears, pausing the celebrations.”

“As players investigate the source of the unexplained phenomenon, they encounter a visitor from a different time and place – Geralt of Rivia, the famed Witcher. This starts a chain of events in which the player will face the mystery of this interdimensional vortex, meeting even more visitors from another dimension along the way. In this collision between worlds, players of Lost Ark will team up with characters from The Witcher to solve a puzzle that spans time and space.”

Apparently, we’re also getting Witcher-themed items, cosmetics, scars, cards, stronghold structure, and emoji out of the ordeal.